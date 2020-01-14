Phil Spencer Confirms Xbox Series X Will be at E3 2020

E3 2020 is set to kick off this June and with both Microsoft and Sony confirming the release of their next-generation of consoles before the end of this year, you might think that this is when we’ll get our first idea as to how they might perform and what features they might pack.

Well, in a report via GamesIndustry, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has gone on record to say that the upcoming Xbox Series X will be showcased at E3 2020! It seems, however, that Sony has decided to give the event a miss for the 2nd year in a row!

Xbox Series X Will be at E3 2020

In the report, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft will be using E3 2020 as one of the first major launch platforms for their upcoming next-gen console release.

“Our team is hard at work on E3. And we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what’s ahead of us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox.”

Will Sony Follow Suit?

So, Microsoft is going to reveal some of the details surrounding the Xbox Series X at E2 2020. Will Sony follow suit though with their PS5? – Well, surprisingly, it doesn’t seem likely.

Sony has said in a statement that: “After thorough evaluation, SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020.” They will, instead, be looking at individual events on a more global scale.

With both next-gen systems expected to launch before Christmas this year, the short version is that we should expect to hear a lot from both companies throughout 2020. At this point, however, all I want to know is how much they will cost!

What do you think? Are you currently planning on getting an Xbox Series X or a PS5? – Let us know in the comments!