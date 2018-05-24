Philips 436M6VBPAB Achieves DisplayHDR 1000 Certification

World’s First DisplayHDR 1000 Display

Philips is proudly announcing that one of the displays from their Momentum line is a pioneer in the HDR front. Specifically, being the first in the world to achieve DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) confirms that the Philips 436M6VBPAB meets the requirements of the High Dynamic Range standard. DisplayHDR 1000 is the highest tier among the three performance levels. The other two being DisplayHDR 400 and DisplayHDR 600. To date, less than a dozen displays are certified for either three.

What Were the Parameter Requirements to Meet This Standard?

Parameters requirements comprise three peak luminance tests, two contrast measurement tests, colour testing of the BT.709 and DCI-P3 colour gamuts, bit-depth requirement test and HDR response performance test. Only Philips 436M6VBPAB achieved maximum tier so far, by satisfying requirements of 8+2bit, BT. 709 99%, DCI-P3 90%, Brightness (Center Peak) 1000 nits, Brightness (Full Frame) 600 nits and Dark 0.05 nits.

“Achieving this standard confirms MMD’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art technology for an ever-growing customer base, now reaching entertainment and console gaming users,” commented Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing & Business Management Europe at MMD. “The Momentum line-up fills the gap in the Philips monitors’ product range and we’re very excited to have unveiled the world’s first DisplayHDR™ 1000 display to offer a more immersive visual experience.”

What Other Features Does the Philips 436M6VBPAB Display Have?

The Philips 436M6VBPAB supports resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) at 60Hz and is UHDA certified. It has a 4ms GtG response time and has SmartResponse as well as Adaptive Sync Technology. Since it is ideal for gaming, it also has a low input lag.

Using Quantum Dot technology, the display also features ultra-wide colour delivering 97.6% of the DCI and 103% of the NTSC colour gamut. It also features Ambiglow adapting lighting, MultiView function, and DTS Sound audio.