Philips Announces Higher Resolution 49″ 32:9 492P8 Monitor

New Higher Resolution Model

Remember when Philips first announced the massive 492P8 monitor six months ago? The curved 32:9 VA panel screen boasted a 3840×1080 resolution, up to 600 nits brightness and up to 5000:1 contrast ratio. Now Philips is announcing that they are going to use an upgraded VA panel with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. It will also have 600 nits brightness and up to 5000:1 contrast ratio with an 1800R curvature. More importantly, it has extremely narrow bezels along the top and side edges.

The move seems to be a response to Samsung announcing plans for a similar display 3840 x 1080 back at IFA 2017. “We are very excited and proud that our Brilliance 492P8 curved display has been recognized by iF Design Award jury. We take this as a confirmation of our outstanding capabilities in innovation and design and continue on our path to provide leading product innovations with dedicated design focus to the market,” says David Ray, Marketing Director for North America at EPI.

What Connectivity Options are Available on the 492P8 Display?

Connectivity options include DisplayPort, 2x HDMI, USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet and legacy VGA connector. Obviously, the legacy connector has limitations when it comes to the display support. So it only maxes out at 1920 x 1200 when using that cable. However, since the Philips 492P8 has a picture-in-picture feature, this connector is still very useful. It also comes with a pair of 3.5mm audio ports for input and output.

How Much Does the New 492P8 Monitor Cost?

Philips has not revealed the final pricing for the 492P8 yet. However, the monitor is launching at Q4 2018. According to Anandtech who first saw the original in person at IFA 2017, it was aiming for an €899 price tag. You can check out the original Philips press conference from IFA 2017 below for yourself (42 minute video):

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video