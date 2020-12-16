Philips Launches its New In-Ear True Wireless Premium Headphones

Philips has today announced the debut of a new pair of premium, true wireless earbuds, the Philips In-Ear True Wireless Headphones TAT8505BKs. The True Wireless version of the popular Philips Wireless Over-ear Noise Cancelling Headphone TAPH805BK earbuds feature a classic minimalist design and boast Hybrid Active Noise Canceling and Awareness Mode for control over what is heard, letting users sink into rich, detailed sound or tune into the world around them.

Philips In-Ear True Wireless Premium Headphones

The perfectly tuned 13mm neodymium drivers ensure a detailed, expansive sound with rich, powerful bass and thrilling clarity for every track. When an earbud is taken out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again. The Philips TAT8505BKs have a refined geometric design creating a comfortable in-ear fit. The circular earbud housing is tactilely pleasing and is designed to subtly catch the light, creating an elegant, understated look.

Hybrid Active Noise Canceling allows users to fully immerse without distractions while Awareness Mode serves to bring the world back in when it is needed. Through the Philips Headphones App, users can control the sound as needed and switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap. In mono mode, the earphones guarantee crystal clear calls. The two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of users’ voices, dramatically reducing noise from the world around them. In a quieter place where there is not a need to block out noise while speaking, mono mode allows the use of just one earbud to talk.

Where Can I Learn More?

The Philips TAT8505BKs are available now on Amazon, for $149.99 (currently discounted from $199.99). – For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

