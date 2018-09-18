Philips Launches 328P6VUBREB 4K Monitor for Professionals

Latest Addition to Philips’ Brilliance Series

The Brilliance 328P6VUBREB is a new 32-inch 4K UHD monitor from Philips. It is ideally suited for professionals looking for improving productivity through a larger screen space. Although it is not just the fact that the 328P6VUBREB has a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution that is impressive. It also has impressive colour accuracy since it is a 10-bit display and has 12-bit internal processing. That results in 1.074 billion colours available for a printer-ready screen display. The monitor also features High Dynamic Range 600 technology.

There is also a Philips LowBlue Mode setting. This protects eyes from the potentially damaging effects of shortwave length blue light. Furthermore, the monitor has a SmartErgoBase, which provides extra ergonomic display comfort, clutter-free cable management, and an all-around more comfortable, more pleasant user experience.

Unlike most monitors, it also has a built-in USB 3.1 Type-C docking station for convenience. Users can connect their phones here for charging, or even plug in other devices such as keyboards and mice. Obviously, it can also be used to connect a laptop or desktop with video USB-C output. Best of all, USB-C is reversible and takes up less space than other cables. So the workspace is always clutter-free.

How Much is the Philips 328P6VUBREB?

The Philips 328P6VUBREB will be available starting November 2018, and it will have an MSRP of £559.00.