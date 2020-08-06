I’ve seen some pretty huge samples come through the office over the years. There’s the Lian Li desk that came on a bloody pallet. Then there’s your typical Thermaltake monster-sized case that takes two people just to move the empty case. However, this GAMING MONITOR arrived standing on not one, but two pallets. It’s big, really big. 55″ may sound like a big TV, but for a monitor, it’s utterly bonkers. Of course, few people have the desktop space for something like this, I know I don’t and 32″ is all the desktop monitor I need. This monitor is destined for my TV stand. Philips built it to “take console gaming to the next level.”

Philips Momentum 55″ 4K HDR Ambiglow 120Hz Gaming Monitor

“This Momentum display boasts sound by legendary audio experts Bowers & Wilkins, creates a new-level console gaming. Get immersed in the performance of this beautiful large display. Enjoy gaming awesomeness with optimal sound and visuals.” – Philips

It certainly ticks all the right boxes for a flagship monitor. We’ve for a lovely 4K resolution, with a whopping 55″ panel that can run at an impressive 120 Hz 4K, so it’s going to get the best out of your high-end gaming PC, next-gen consoles, etc. With HDR1000 certification, a 4ms GtG time, 95% DCI-P3, 104% NTSC and 125% sRGB colour coverage, it’s going to look sublime for the latest movies, games, and beyond.

Keep in mind that 4ms is insanely quick what’s effectively a TV, or at least something to replace a TV with. Many gaming TVs can have huge latency of 100ms+ in standard modes, and even still only around 30ms with “gaming modes” enabled, albeit some more modern sets and OLED models have made big improvements in that area too.

“You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 120 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 120 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.” – Philips

Features