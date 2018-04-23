Philips Reveals Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K Monitor

Is this one of the nicest monitors of 2018?

Given the fact that Philips has revealed some of the most appreciated OLED TVs of 2018, it makes sense that its monitors would receive the same recognition. Potentially one of the nicest monitors of the year, the Momentum 436M6VBPAB is definitely worthy of a closer look. The product boasts a 43″ MVA panel with 4K resolution, as well as other goodies such as Display HDR and a maximum brightness level of 1000 nits. Ambiglow technology is also there, which is enough to cause some excitement on its own. Philips promises that this beast is able to cover 97.6% of the DCI-P3 colour space and that it will offer local dimming for better blacks.

Other important details.

We should definitely mention the 10-bit colour (8-bit + FRC) support, as well as the Adaptive Sync technology, which is bound to ensure a smoother gaming experience. As far as inputs are concerned, we’re looking at HDMI 2.0, Displayport 1.2, mini DisplayPort and USB Type-C (DP alt mode). Judging by what we’ve seen so far, this is going to be a very pricey offering. No word on an exact release date just yet, but we’ll definitely keep you in the loop as we find out more.

Would you switch to this Philips 4K monitor considering its impressive technologies?