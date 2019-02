Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

In September last year, it was announced that one of the most popular gaming franchises (restricted to Nintendo’s handheld devices) was arriving on both the PC and consoles. Yes, the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney is one that I’ve often given rather envious glances at, but I’m not entirely sure why.

The good news is, however, that if you’re waiting for the PC release, an update to the Steam store page has provided us with an answer!

What Are The Games About?

In the games, you essentially play attorney at law, Phoenix Wright. From here (and using heavily manga/anime themed dramatics and visuals) you must prove your worth in the crucible of the courtroom. Admittedly, that might sound rather dull. Trust me though, this gaming franchise is very fun and popular for good reason!

“Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law. Play all 14 episodes, spanning the first three games, in one gorgeous collection.” – Steam Store



When Is It Out?

The release will include all 3 original Phoenix Wright games and will be released for PC on April 9th. For a price of £29.99, this honestly represents something of a bargain if you’re after some puzzle solving legal action. Admittedly, I have no idea why, but this is already on my Steam wishlist. Assuming that this does stick to the April 9th release date, you’ll hear no objection from me!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Phoenix Wright series? Pleased to see the trilogy heading to PC? In addition, would you like to see more Nintendo handheld games ported to the PC? – Let us know in the comments!