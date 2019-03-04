Phoenix Wright Trilogy Confirms PC Requirements

Phoenix Wright Trilogy

Since the announcement was made last year that the Phoenix Wright Trilogy would be heading to the PC, I have found myself disturbingly hyped for this release. Admittedly, I have no specific idea why, but I think I have perhaps always really wanted to play them on the DS but simply never got around to it.

With the announcement last week of the games release date, however, an update to the official Steam Store page has revealed what the official PC requirements for the game will be!

PC Requirements!

MINIMUM: OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4160 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics 4400 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 1.8 GB available space Additional Notes: *Recommended Controller Xbox 360 Controller (Windows®7/8.1) Xbox One Wireless Controller (Windows®10)



RECOMMENDED: OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3570 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 1.8 GB available space Additional Notes: *Recommended Controller Xbox 360 Controller (Windows®7/8.1) Xbox One Wireless Controller (Windows®10)



What Do We Think? – HOLD IT!

While the specifications are rather benign, there is something that we did spot. Did you notice how a controller is ‘recommended’? It does raise some concern with this also releasing for consoles that the PC port might be a little… questionable. At least in terms of how specifically they have programmed it for the platform.

I am, however, still holding some hope that this will be everything I want it to be!

The Phoenix Wright Trilogy will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on April 9th – You can visit the official Steam store page via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!