Photos of Upcoming ThinkPad P1 Mobile Workstation Leak Out

New Mobile ThinkPad Workstation from Lenovo

News of Lenovo‘s ThinkPad P1 mobile workstation first surfaced in January this year. The company however, has yet to announce any details surrounding the product. The first glimpse coming from a Reddit leaker last month, who allegedly took the photos in person at a tradeshow. Now, Lenovo had a little slip up and leaked it on their website briefly, inadvertently confirming its impending arrival. The photo below shows the accidental teaser, which has now been taken down.

The slim mobile workstation seems to be aiming for DELL’s XPS 15 and takes cues from the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 2018’s design. The bezels are also slim, but not as slim as DELL’s. The webcam also remains at the top, which explains the additional bezel space. DELL’s XPS 15 on the other hand puts the camera on the bottom of the screen, resulting in an unfortunate “chin cam” look.

What Kind of Hardware is Inside This Laptop?

Lenovo has been very quiet in terms of details of what the ThinkPad P1 is packing. According to the reddit leaker from last month however, the model on display is a pre-production unit. It is sporting an Intel Core i5-8305G CPU which is a Kaby-Lake-G quad-core CPU. That means that the P1 would use AMD’s Radeon RX Vega M as its GPU.

If that is the case, this would be a departure from the usual ThinkPad P series which makes use of NVIDIA’s Quadro workstation graphics.

A secondary leaked picture has also surfaced, courtesy of German reseller Notebooksandmore.de. This shows a Thunderbolt 3 docking station connected to the left side of the unannounced ThinkPad P1. This confirms that the upcoming P1 is not going to use the standard USB-C for charing. Instead it will be using the proprietary ThinkPad Slim tip connector just like the ThinkPad P52 Workstation.