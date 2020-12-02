Pimax Unveils its 5K SUPER VR Headset

Pimax, a VR hardware manufacturer known for innovative features such as extremely wide field of view and high resolution previously demoed a prototype VR headset at CES 2020 called the Pimax 5K SUPER together with Pimax new flagship headset the Pimax 8K X. Today Pimax is announcing the general availability of the new Pimax 5K SUPER, a refreshed version of the popular Pimax 5K Plus with a wide variety of updates.

Pimax 5K SUPER VR Headset

The 5K SUPER features an Industry-leading high refresh rate with a standard 160Hz and even an experimental 180Hz mode along with an updated Modular Audio Strap (MAS) that allows much greater comfort and ease of use. The headset includes the popular Pimax comfort kit face cowling, Pimax nose guard, Pimax ruggedized housing system, and Pimax VR Experience software.

Features

Steam VR Lighthouse Tracking

The 5K SUPER is supported by both Steam VR 1.0 and 2.0 lighthouse tracking technology that allows for large room tracking up to 10 m x10 m, enabling the users to move freely in a big space with reliable tracking performance such as tracking consistency. Lighthouse tracking is the most advanced and accurate room-scale tracking system on the market today and allows tracking even when your controllers are below the waist, behind you or when they move close to the headset.

The NEW Pimax VR Experience Software

Pimax headsets now include the new VR Experience software which automates and dramatically reduces configuration time for VR software. This system automatically applies all VR optimizations required for Pimax headsets and can launch VR software from any platform with just a single click.

5K SUPER’s Refresh Rate Breakthrough

The 5K SUPER with its standard refresh rate hitting 160Hz and even includes an experimental 180Hz mode, offers the user multiple selectable refresh rates and fields of view that set new standards for VR immersion. This amazing flexibility allows for the best possible experience with all VR titles available today. From watching movies to playing rapid reaction games out there the ideal refresh rate is easily selectable with a click. With our new breakthrough refresh rates, fast-paced action appears buttery smooth and allows you to see ALL the action.

PC Requirements

Product Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The Pimax 5K SUPER is now available to purchase for $749/€699. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new and exciting VR headset, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!