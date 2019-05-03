Pirated Copy of Avengers Endgame was Broadcast on TV

Avengers Endgame

Firstly, I should point out that if you’re still desperately trying to avoid spoilers for Avengers Endgame, you’ll find none here I promise you. Namely, because I haven’t seen the film.

One thing is, however, abundantly clear. This film should not be hitting broadcast TV for quite some time yet!

In a report via PNA, however, it has been confirmed that a broadcast cable channel in the Philippines decided to air what was (very clearly) a pirated version of the film.

Stating the Obvious

So it clearly goes without saying that this was not a legitimate broadcast and, as such, the TV station in question is clearly going to get in some pretty hot water over this.

Following a number of complaints from it’s citizens, the show was pulled from the air, albeit replaced with another pirated film.

One person went to social media to address the company saying:

“Orient Cable, hunnie, you are part of the TV and Film industry. Clearly, you know how that business works. This stunt you’re pulling off supports piracy. Do you need an education about that? If you’re earning from your watch time, you’re stealing other people’s years of work and selling it for clout in such a bad light,”

What Do We Think?

Piracy is hardly unusual in the Philippines. In fact, the chances are that any significantly early pirated video will likely have originated in that couple. For a cable TV channel to actually air such a high-profile film is, however, more than a little bizarre.

In fact, after the lawyers get involved, it may even be tantamount to business suicide. This is, after all, Disney we’re talking about.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!