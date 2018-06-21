Plantronics RIG 500 PRO Series Gaming Headset Now Available

Introducing the RIG 500 PRO Series

Plantronics has launched their new RIG 500 PRO series of gaming headsets. It features a unique exoskeleton earcup design with isolated inner acoustic chambers for distortion reduction.

The Plantronics headset series comes in five different variants: standard, HX, HS, HC, and eSports Edition.

The RIG 500 PRO HS is specifically for use with Sony’s PlayStation 4 console. Meanwhile, the RIG 500 PRO HX variant is for Microsoft’s Xbox One. A RIG 500 PRO HC version also exists which is compatible with both consoles.

The standard RIG 500 PRO however is for the PC and comes with a gold band accent colour as well as an inline controller. The HS/HX/HC variants are entirely black with the exception of a gold ring accent around the ear cups. Lastly, the eSports edition is for universal compatibility and is entirely black.

The construction materials also vary between each model. The console variants for example use entirely lightweight ABS. Meanwhile, the PC version comes with a stronger metal band but otherwise also uses lightweight ABS for the exoskeleton. The eSports Edition however uses significantly toughter die-cast aluminium for the band and exoskeleton.

Otherwise, all four share a similar features. All four use 50mm high-sensitivity drivers and dual-material ear cushions.

How Much Are These Headsets?

Both the officially licensed Plantronics RIG 500 PRO HX and HS are available for $79.99. The standard RIG 500 PRO for the PC which comes with a metal headband and inline volume cable costs $20 more at $99.99.

The universal RIG 500 PRO eSports Edition with its die-cast metal frame and headband costs almost twice as much as the HS and HX variants at $149.99.