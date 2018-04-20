PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds to Get Map Selection Option

Map Selection Is Coming to PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds

Great news for PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds fans. The massively popular battle royale game is finally going to let players select which map to play in. The announcement comes directly from PUBG‘s Steam page, promising to add the feature soon. It is still currently in development and they are asking for feedback before rolling it out. Specifically, they mulled over two possible problem scenarios this feature can create. First, Would adding map selection cause serious increases in matchmaking times for the various servers and modes? Secondly, Players in different regions have different preferences and play styles, so how could we make map selection work for all of them?

The map selection feature works around these possible problems. PUBG Corp themsevles have analyzed millions and millions of matches to sort out the data. The map selection works simply by letting players block out which maps they do not want to play in. This only requires a single click, and once selected, it automatically omits that map from the rotation.

For now, there are only two maps: Erangel and Miramar, with a third one on the way. So the developers want to work it smoothly before release. It is pretty much a done deal that it is coming out, but they want to improve any possible issues.

When is This Feature Going to Be Available?

As usual, it will roll out in PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds’ test servers first before the public servers. PUBG Corp did not give out any specifics, but they state that it is “coming soon”.