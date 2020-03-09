Playstation 3 Emulation Now Running Dante’s Inferno at 60 FPS

The emulation of PlayStation 3 took baby steps for many years, but this last 12 month or so has just been a wave of huge advances for RPCS3. I played around with it a few months back and was able to play Skate 3 and a bunch of other stuff. I’d say they ran great, but the setup was a bit of a pig if I’m honest. That being said, news today is that you can now play Dante’s Inferno from start to finish!

Playable!

While the game has been bootable since 2017, various fixes have pushed to over to fully playable now that graphical glitches and audio stuttering issues have been resolved. What’s amazing is that it’ll run at 4K 60 FPS and doesn’t even need a super-computer to emulate at that speed. The team reports that even mid-range CPUs can hit 60 FPS.

What the Team Had to Say

“Thanks to recent improvements Dante’s Inferno is now completely playable! While graphics and performance have been great with this title for over a year. Issues with Physics made it impossible to finish some stages normally. Stuttering cutscene audio and stability issues were also holding it back. Thankfully after some of our testers have finished this title, we can confirm these issues were fixed! Gameplay runs at a smooth 60fps quite easily, even mid-range CPU’s can hit 60fps! There is still some graphical issues in a couple cutscenes with Satan, but it doesn’t pop up often enough to be much of a problem.” – RPCS3

4K 60 FPS Gameplay

Just check out the video below and be amazed. Keep in mind, this is a PlayStation 3 game from 2010, running at 4K, 60 FPS on a PC. That’s pretty damn special if you ask me.

How to Play?

I can link you to the emulator, which is here, but you’ll have to source your own games, of course.