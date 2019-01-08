PlayStation 4 Sales Have Topped 91.6 Million

PlayStation 4

It’s little secret that despite all the of the hype that surrounded the ‘console war’ between the PS4 and Xbox One that Sony has ultimately been the winner. It is a factor that is revealed in (if nothing else) the fact that Microsoft actually stopped reporting the sales figures of their console. Yes, it’s safe to say that the PlayStation 4 has won.

In a report via GamesIndustry though, Sony has reported a very strong 2018 with sales of the console now topping over 91.6 million units.

Positive Sales

Sony has said that in the last 18 months, the company sold around 18 million units of the console. This is, clearly, down on 2017’s 20.2, but the figures are still surprisingly close. The release of subsequent updated versions such as the Slim and Pro may have played a factor here, but overall it’s just a testament to the popularity of the system.

The Future!

Although it seems unlikely that the PS4 will ever beat the sales of the PS2 (circa 155 million) it seems very likely that before the end of 2019 and certainly before the release of their next system, it will have topped the 102 million units the original PS1 sold. Sony might have their eye on the PS5, but these figures will do nothing to dent their confidence for the future.

