PlayStation Network Launches a Huge Discount Gaming Sale

Generally speaking, if you’re after a quick gaming experience on your PS4, then the PlayStation Network (PSN) can occasionally throw up some decent deals. In announcing their latest sale, however, we can see masses of games are getting some pretty hefty price cuts!

So, if you’re looking for something new to play on your PS4, this might be the perfect time for you to grab yourself a gaming bargain!

PSN Launches Discount Gaming Sale

With the sale covering lots of both new and older PS4 games, there is, quite clearly, a lot to pick from. What are some of our own personal highlights from the PSN sale though?

A Plague Tale: Innocence – £15.99

Bloodborne GOTY Edition – £10.49

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – £14.99

Detroit: Become Human – £9.99

Greedfall – £24.99 / £22.74 (PS Plus)

GTA V Premium Online Edition – £12.99

No Man’s Sky – £15.74

The Outer Worlds – £24.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition – £29.99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – £3.99

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – £12.99

Until Dawn – £9.99

Vampyr – £14.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – £12.99

The Witness – £11.99

UFC 3 – £8.99

Zombie Army Trilogy – £3.99

Where Can I Check it Out?

Presuming you have your PS4 to hand, a quick check of the PSN store should quickly point you in the direction of the sale. It should be noted that a few of the games will require a PS Plus account to achieve the better-tier of discount, but the vast majority are available with or without it.

You can, in addition, check out the official sale website via the link here!

What do you think? Which is the best deal in this sale? – Let us know in the comments!