One of the few true areas of ‘oneupmanship’ that Sony has over Microsoft in the current console generation is that the PlayStation has a VR capable headset. Admittedly, the fact that the PS4 has outsold the Xbox One at something around 2:1 (and possibly greater) is also a good reason for Sony to be feeling happy with themselves.

Despite VR technology still being a somewhat shaky market, however, the PSVR headset has proven to be very popular. In a report via The Verge, however, PlayStation has made clear indications that it is not a fad and forms a very significant role in their future.

‘Dramatic Changes’

Shawn Layden, who is the current head of PlayStation has given a very strong endorsement of the future use of VR technology with their console. He has said: “you look at PSVR right now, none of us are going to be able to imagine what it will look like 10 years from now, but the change will be that dramatic. You can’t get to 5.0 until you do 1.0. It’s just the nature of the thing.”

Sony Celebrates Over 3 Million PlayStation VR Systems Sold

Nokia

To make the comparison, he suggested that people should consider the currently PVSR technology today as to something akin to the Nokia 3310. It’s popular, but in terms of technology represents only the start of what he feels can be a much more significant development of it in the future.

Personally, while I think VR does have a role to play in the future, I’m not certain how big this is. Owning an Oculus Rift, I must admit that it spends more time gathering dust than being played. I still, personally, see VR as a niche product. In 10 years time, however, I freely admit that could change quite significantly.

What do you think? Will VR gaming be a part of the future? – Let us know in the comments!

Comments

2 Responses to “PlayStation Say PSVR Will Change ‘Dramatically’”
  1. ET3D says:
    February 19, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    I still think that AR would be more important in years to come. The idea of an overlay over the world is a lot more powerful than that of replacing the entire world.

    I’m not sure if VR itself will be huge, but I do think it will become more attractive once a few more kinks get ironed out. I do think that in 10 years we’ll have solved things like resolution and mobility.

    I think that Sony is simply excited about the next revision of PSVR, which is expected with the PS5.

    Reply
    • Mike Sanders says:
      February 19, 2019 at 1:32 pm

      I like the concept and potential of AR more. I have, however, seen too many ‘VR’ experiences to think we’re quite at the right point for this to take off… yet.

      Reply

