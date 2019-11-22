PlayStation Store Black Friday Deals Are Here!

Are you enjoying some Black Friday deals today? We’ve already covered what OCUK and Amazon have to offer. However, we’ve just had this update from Sony detailing what our UK readers can expect from the PlayStation Store today. The deals are live now and offer up some pretty good prices for big-name games. However, this may be just the start of more. As Sony said in their PR “Please see below our first round-up of PlayStation deals being offered for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the relevant dates.” so perhaps there will be a second or even a third round-up?

PlayStation Store Black Friday Deals

“Starting today, shoppers at participating retailers will have a chance to purchase a Gold Wireless headset for £49.99 and a Platinum Wireless Headset for £99.99. This promotional offer will be in place until 2nd December at 23:59, while stocks last.”

Games

“Starting today, we are dropping the price of a great selection of games on PlayStation Store, we have listed a few of the deals below which will be available at the listed prices until the 2nd December at 23:59″

  • Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition – £7.99
  • FIFA 20 – £39.99
  • Borderlands 3  – £34.99
  • Days Gone – £34.99
  • NBA 2K20 – £29.99
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man – £15.99
  • Blood & Truth – £15.99
  • Resident Evil 2 – £15.99
  • Battlefield V – £15.99
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – £22.74
  • Devil May Cry 5 – £15.99
  • Monster Hunter: World – £12.99
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – £29.99
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: £38.99

And PlayStation Hits games, available now for £12.99 on the PlayStation Store until the 2nd December at 23:59. A selection of great PS Hits titles included are:

  • God of War
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Starting today at 10:00, we are dropping our price for PlayStation Store shoppers who will have a chance to get 25% off a PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership. This promotional offer will be in place until 2nd December at 10:00. The offer is also available at participating retailers and will be available from today until 23:59 on the 2nd December.

For further information on all PlayStation deals please check out www.playstation.com/blackfriday.

