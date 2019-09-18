PlayStation Store Launches Huge Retro Gaming Sale

We have all become somewhat accustomed to the various sales the online gaming platforms put on to try and tempt us into prying open our wallets, but there are few genres currently more popular than those deemed to be within the ‘retro’ category.

The latest, however, comes courtesy of PlayStation and, we must admit, while we are feeling old to see a number of games now referred to as ‘retro’ there are some great bargains to be had here!

PlayStation Store Retro Sale

So, what are some of the more interesting releases on sale? Well, let’s have a pick through some of those we’d consider well worth checking out!

Resident Evil: Code Veronica X – £5.79

Okami HD – £7.99

Another World 20th Anniversary Edition – £2.49

Psychonauts – £3.29

PaRappa The Rapper (Remastered) – £6.49

Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy – £17.49

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – £17.49

Grim Fandango Remastered – £3.99

Full Throttle Remastered – £3.99

Day of the Tentacle Remastered – £3.99

I think you would agree this is a pretty amazing list of retro games and available at remarkably good prices. Now is a great time to grab yourself a bargain on your PlayStation!

Where Can I Check Out More?

By accessing your PlayStation Store you should be able to learn more about the games on sale in there and trust us, there are loads of them. In addition, however, if you’re stuck at your PC at the moment, you can check the online store via the link here!

What do you think? What’s the best deal in this sale? – Let us know in the comments!