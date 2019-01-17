Plextor Announces the M10Pe PCIe and M9V SATA SSD Series

Next-Gen PCIe SSD from Plextor

Plextor has unveiled their latest M10Pe NVMe PCIe SSD, improving upon the M9Pe (which we have reviewed last year). Now, the M10Pe sports a 96-layer 3D-NAND TLC flash and read/write performance of up to 3,200/2,500 MB/s as well as random read/write speeds up to 410,000/320,000 IOPS.

While it has the same 3,200 MB/s sequential read speed as the M9Pe series, the M10Pe has a 500MB/s faster write speed. The random read/write speeds have also improved quite a bit from the M9Pe series’ 340,000/280,000 IOPS.

As usual, it comes with a heatsink pre-installed on a HHHL module. Although the colour of the Plextor badge is now silver (from red) to differentiate from the M9Pe series.

The company did not reveal pricing and capacity options at this time.

What About New SATA SSDs?

Plextor also has a new M9V series SATA SSDs. These utilize BiCS4 96-layer 3D NAND TLC 560/520 MB/s sequential read/write and up to 85,000/84,000 IOPS random read/write speeds. Furthermore, the company is also issuing an M.2 form factor version with up to 1TB capacity, aside from the typical 2.5″ drive version.

Both the M10Pe and M9V series SSDs will not be available until around Q3 2019.