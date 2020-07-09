PNY Launches its XLR8 RGB DDR4 Gaming Memory

PNY, the world’s leading brand of extreme performance memory, NAND Flash products, and professional/gaming graphic cards is pleased to announce the latest addition of its PC Memory assortment by adding the XLR8 Gaming RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory line-up.

The XLR8 Gaming RGB line provides a dynamic experience for gamers, modders and enthusiasts alike combining RGB customization with overclocking capability, XRL8 RGB DRAM uses selected aluminum alloy heat spreader with state of the art surface finish technique and design, create the extraordinary look and feel.

PNY XLR8 RGB DDR4 Desktop Gaming Memory

XLR8 Gaming RGB is compatible with major motherboards and is ready-to-sync with ASUS AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome SYNC for the ultimate RGB experience.

The overclocked modules provide unparalleled performance and a superior computing experience thanks to the aggressive overclocking, heat spreader and XMP 2.0 support, delivering our fastest speeds, highest bandwidth and lowest latencies, maximizing PC stability and responsiveness during memory-intensive gaming and application use.

Backed by PNY’s Limited Lifetime Warranty and supported by live tech support, the XLR8 Gaming RGB boasts 3200 MHz frequency and is backwards compatible with 3000 MHz, 2933 MHz, 2800 MHz, 2666 MHz, 2400 MHz, 2133 MHz.

Features

Product Features:

Faceted, 3D geometric design and aluminium alloy construction with state-of-the-art surface finish create an extraordinary look and feel while providing heat dissipation to keep the modules cool under pressure.

Brilliant LEDs and frosted light guide lens provide a wave of continuous color eliminating shadows and dark spots by utilizing a dual-sided 5×2 LED configuration.

RGB sync allows for total control of color and patterns creating an endless array of different combinations resulting in the ultimate lighting experience.

Product Specifications:

DDR4 RGB enabled Desktop Memory

Built-in heat spreader

Frequency: 3200 MHz (PC4-25600)

Timing: 16-18-18, CAS 16, tRas 36

Voltage: 1.35 V

Size & Configurations

In announcing the launch, PNY has confirmed that their new XLR8 RGB DDR4 desktop gaming memory will be made available in the following sizes and configurations.

32 GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 MHz Desktop Kit

16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz Desktop Single Channel

16 GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3200 MHz Desktop Kit

8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz Desktop Single Channel

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can visit the official PNY product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!