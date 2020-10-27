PNY Launches its XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600MHz RAM

PNY has today announced the addition of the new XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600 MHz Desktop Memory to the Company’s assortment that will deliver the overclocked performance demanded today combined with the brilliance of RGB lighting and unmatched style. Life today demands speed and performance in everything that we do. Whether for work, content creation, learning, or gaming, the demand for speed and performance has never been greater and as such, to count on components that deliver this speed and performance is not a luxury but a must. Consider it delivered.

PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600MHz RAM

Winning in extreme game titles demands higher framerates allowing for faster on-screen loading letting gamers perform at their best. Faster memory means less bottlenecking for modern CPUs and GPUs that thrive off high speed RAM. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600 MHz Desktop Memory delivers the required Overclocked Performance and supports XMP 2.0 technology to provide a superior gaming experience.

Keep the heat on the game and the modules cool under pressure. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600 MHz Desktop Memory is designed with our most advanced heat spreader yet which offers improved cooling and an aggressive faceted 3D geometric design. To keep any mod or system looking its best, the dual-sided 5×2 LED configuration housed inside a frosted light guide lens provides brilliant RGB lighting that eliminates shadows and dark spots. The RGB is compatible with major motherboards and is ready-to-sync with ASUS AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC1 for the ultimate RGB experience.

Specifications

DDR4 RGB enabled Desktop Memory

Built-in heat spreader

Frequency: 3600 MHz (PC4-28800)

Timing: 18-20-20, CAS 18, tRas42

Voltage: 1.35 V

Where Can I Learn More?

PNY has confirmed that the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600 MHz Desktop 16 GB Kit (2 x 8 GB) will be available by Mid-November although they have not yet confirmed what MSRP we can expect. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new and exciting RAM, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

