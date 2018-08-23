PNY Officially Announces RTX 20-Series Video Card Lineup

Six RTX 20-Series Cards to Choose From

It took a few more extra days since its unveiling for PNY to publish their RTX 20-Series landing page. This of course follows after an early leak listing the full specs and pricing of their lineup before the Gamescom reveal. The lineup includes two different RTX 2080 Ti models and four RTX 2080 Ti variants.

What Can Users Expect from PNY’s RTX 20-Series?

At the top of the stack sits their flagship XLR8 variants. These come pre-overclocked, with the RTX 2080 Ti version having three fans. The RTX 2080 XLR8 version on the other hand, is available in either triple fan or dual-fan version. Both have the same MSRP listed on their website. These XLR8 units also have RGB LED lighting integrated on the shroud.

There is also a non XLR8 dual fan RTX 2080 which lacks the RGB LED lighting. Although it is listed as having the same clock speed as the XLR8 dual fan and triple fan version at 1515MHz (1710MHz boost).

Lastly, PNY also offers a rear-exhaust version of the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080. These are dual-slot units with a single 80mm blower style fan, ideal for systems where dumping hot air inside is not advisable.

How Much Are These PNY Video Cards?

The RTX 2080 Blower and RTX 2080 dual fan have an MSRP of $859 USD. This is actually the price of the GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC video card right now on PNY’s website.

Meanwhile, the XLR8 Gaming OC dual and triple fan versions cost $10 more at $869. The RTX 2080 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC on the other hand commands $1,299, much higher than the initial $1000 price leak. The blower style RTX 2080 Ti costs $50 less at $1249 USD. These prices are also reflected in other retailers such as NewEgg.com, which offer the cards for pre-order.