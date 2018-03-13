PNY Releases 960GB Capacity Option for Budget CS900 Line

Larger Capacity Option for the Budget-Conscious

PNY is announcing the launch of a new 960GB capacity option for their budget CS900 SSD line. The CS900 uses a SATA 2.5″ form factor drive with TLC NAND inside. In comparison, PNY also offers their mainstream CS2211 SATA 2.5″ drive series which uses MLC NAND instead. The CS900 features sequential read speeds up to 535MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 515MB/s.

“Storage technology has changed dramatically in no time. A few years ago it was unimaginable to develop a consumer-friendly SSD with almost one terabyte of memory. That’s why we’re proud to announce the newest addition to our CS900 family. The CS900 with 960GB meets today’s requirement for large storage space and lightning-fast data transmission alike,” says Oliver Talon from PNY.

How Much is The CS900 960GB SSD?

The drive is now available via Amazon.co.uk for £216.00. PNY also offers the CS900 series in 120GB (£46.52), 240GB (£72.18), and 480GB (£135.77) capacities. Each SSD also comes with a free Acronis Migration software and is covered with a 3-year warranty.

