Pokemon Game Announcement Expected For the Switch

Pokemon Game Announcement Expected For the Nintendo Switch

In terms of franchises, there have been very few that have so regularly fired-up, flamed-out and re-ignited than Pokemon. While the games certainly game towards the end of the humble Game Boys cycle, they did reenergize it to see another peak in sales and arguably also led to the popularity of the various hand-held spin-offs.

While the games may still be doing remarkably well on the DS consoles, Pokemon has largely avoided any direct console release and in truth, it’s hard to know why. Pokemon games, at least in the same terms of the handheld types, have never emerged on a console. At least, not in the same format.

In a report via BGR though, rumors are beginning to gain ground that Nintendo may be imminently due to announce a full-on Pokemon game release for the Nintendo Switch.

What will the game be like?

As mentioned above, until now there hasn’t been a console Pokemon release to really compare with the handheld versions. Why it hasn’t happened is a mystery to many. Surely with the exceptionally greater hardware consoles should be able to pull something incredibly off. There is, of course, the logic that keeping those particularly games exclusive to the handheld market helps promote sales for those units. Surely though its time we got a full on game from the franchise and with the Nintendo Switch‘s portable play, it makes perfect sense.

The announcement is expected to be made before the end of May. In addition, the source believes that the game will be set to release before the end of the year. If true, then Pokemon on the Switch could be one of the consoles biggest hits.

For the moment though, we will simply have to wait and see.

