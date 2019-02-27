Pokemon Sword and Shield Announced for Nintendo Switch

/ 46 mins ago

Pokemon Sword and Shield Announced for Nintendo Switch

Set in UK-Inspired ‘Galar’ Region

Nintendo is announcing the next generation of Pokemon games they are calling Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. Along with new cute characters, the 8th gen region setting called ‘Galar’ takes cues from none other than the UK for inspiration.

Although this is not explicitly stated, it is quite obvious from the trailer footage. The Pokemon company describes it as “filled with idyllic countryside and contemporary cities—vast plains and snow-covered mountains,” which you can see for yourself in the video below:

Previously in the series, other lands include the Pokemon version of Hawaii in Sun and Moon’s Alola, Paris with X and Y’s Kalos, as well as New York with Black and White’s Unova.

The Pokemon company also provides the following map, giving an overview of Galar:

If you look closely at the top-most city, you can even see their version of the London Eye and Big Ben. Although the actual distribution of the towns and layout are altered. It even has a version of the Cerne Abbas hillside giant.

Beyond the geography, fans of the game are also quick to point out similarities to clothing styles with UK’s own.

When Will Pokemon Sword/Shield Arrive?

Nintendo did not reveal any specific launch dates yet, except for a late 2019 arrival on the Switch.

