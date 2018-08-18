Police Attend House Of UK Elon Musk Flamethrower Owner

Earlier this year, Elon Musk shocked the internet by revealing his Boring Company was planning on releasing a commercially available Flamethrower. With a limited run of 20,000, they were massively anticipated and sold out literally within days of pre-orders being opened.

Now, we should add, that this isn’t strictly speaking a flamethrower. It’s actually more of a high-powered blow torch, but even so, it’s an amazingly impressive piece of kit. One that has, however, drawn the attention of the police for a popular UK YouTube personality.

YouTube Videos

Tom “ProSyndicate” Cassell is a popular YouTuber who is lucky enough to own one of Elon Musk’s Boring Company flamethrowers. Clearly wanting to show it off, he posted several videos of the product in action on his YouTube account. This has, however, apparently drawn the attention of the police as while he was away on holiday as in a report via Kotaku, while he was away on holiday, police attended his house wanting to inspect it.

The police are believed to want to confiscate the flame as they believe his use of it in the video violates UK firearm law. In the first instance on attending his home, he was away on holiday, after returning, however, the police made a 2nd visit. Rather than just handing it over Mr Cassell said that he would need to speak to his lawyer. In fairness, he has more than a valid reason to do this.

Ffs! Last time I leave the U.K. there’s a heat wave!

This time I leave & there’s heat on me 🤣 I think I have some people who are not quite fans of the @elonmusk NOT a flamethrower 😆 pic.twitter.com/YpYhMiSKam — Tom 🛴 (@ProSyndicate) August 10, 2018

Will He Be Able To Keep It?

At the time of writing, I did express a concern, particularly in the UK, as to the legality of the item. While such items are legal, they do also skirt a thin line in terms of legality. As such, perhaps posting a video of it in action was not the brightest move. That being said though, it is just essentially a glorified blowtorch.

He has since said that he has put it away and does not intend to use it again. He is also considering ‘deactivating’ it which would likely solve the problem. Ultimately though, he may still end up having to give this over to the police.

It’s an interesting one. What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!