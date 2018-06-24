Pornographic Images Begin Appearing In Super Mario Odyssey

As far as Mario games go, Nintendo hit it out of the part again with Super Mario Odyssey. Having captured the essence of the game perfectly it is perhaps one of the most fun and accessible games currently out there or, at the very least, on the Nintendo Switch,

It seems, however, that some naughty material has been turning up in the game. Yes, in a report via Polygon, it seems that hackers have found a way to get pornography to start appearing in the game. Mamma Mia!

Hackers Infiltrating Nintendo Switch

In the report, it is suggested that hackers have found a way to infiltrate the profile avatar system. With it, they have begun uploading adult images. So, how does this make them get into the game you ask? Well, it’s all based on the mini-games offered within Mario Odyssey showing other players scored and, of course, their avatar with it.

Nintendo has advised that while they look to fix the problem that any young children should only play the game offline. By doing this, they should not be able to view any of the online scores submitted and as such avoid the offensive material. The mini-game which has specifically been affected by this is Luigi’s Balloon World. A free update which was added earlier this year.

No Fix Available At The Moment

The hack has been made possible due to the use of a 3rd party software program. A program which incidentally can only be installed on ‘cracked’ Nintendo Switches. In addition, some people believe that this might just be the tip of the iceberg as to what this software could be capable of.

Despite this Nintendo is working hard to fix it. As above though, at present, they have no solution beyond suggesting that people simply play offline. Something which actually doesn’t affect the nature of Mario Odyssey that significantly.

