Portable NES Console Runs Off Classic Cartridges

My Arcade’s Retro Champ Portable

For many of us over a particular age, the original NES console will always hold a special place in our hearts. It’s perhaps for this reason that the NES Classic (an officially released Nintendo product) proved to be so popular for Christmas 2017. It seems, however, that a new system is on the market which looks to offer an authentic NES experience, but with some more modern considerations.

The ‘My Arcade’s Retro Champ Portable’ is a system that not only runs NES games but is actually designed to specifically run them from original cartridges.

Retro Gaming

The system has been designed primarily for the portable gaming market. As such, the device comes with both controller inputs and a 7.5″ screen. It does, however, come with more than a few modern features include a reported 3-5 hour battery life and HMDI output. In case you want to play it on the big screen.

Without a doubt, however, the key highlight is that the system runs both original NES and Famicom cartridges. Oh, and did we mention that it also automatically cleans the cartridges? Yep! No blowing required!

Positives And Negatives!

The product does skirt a number of major issues surrounding such products. Namely, that all it essentially provides is an emulator and a means to play the game. By running off cartridges it completely skirts the issue of ROMS which Nintendo would clearly take exception with. That being said, I’m sure their lawyers gave this more than a casual glance.

Set to release in June 2019 with a price of $79.99, however, I suspect that this will prove to be very popular!

