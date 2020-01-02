Power Cut at Samsung May Have Ruined Millions Worth of RAM

Samsung is one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of memory components. With that in mind, they clearly have a very complex system at their various factories around the world. Hundreds, if not thousands of machines, all working together, to ensure that their products are created to the highest standards.

Put simply, it’s a complicated business and the last thing you want is a ‘hiccup’ to occur.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, their plant in Hwaseong (South Korea) that specifically manufacturers RAM and NAND memory saw a power cut that may have reportedly destroyed millions of dollars worth of technology.

Samsung Plant Power Cut Destroys Millions of Dollars of Memory

While the exact nature of the power cut is not yet known, it is understood that it caused both their DRAM and NAND flash memory lines to cease production.

Now, on the surface, this might not sound too bad. When you consider production lines on this scale, however, what it essentially means is that anything that was on the ‘line’ at that point was probably ruined. In addition, Samsung will also have to recalibrate the systems following the power returning. A process which will reportedly not be fully completed until later today.

In other words, for just one-minute with no power, this has set Samsung back in literally days worth of production.

How Much Has This Cost?

While not enough of an issue to cause Samsung any realistic long-term problems, the power cut has undoubtedly cost them millions in both ruined technology and the process of getting the machines all back in order.

To give a prior example of this, a 30-minute power cut back in 2018 at one of their plants reportedly cost the company $43.32m.

Put simply, things like this cause huge problems. Fortunately, Samsung has a pretty substantial backlog at the moment to likely not cause us humble consumers any problems. Well, fingers crossed!

