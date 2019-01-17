Power Rangers Fighting Game Announced With Trailer

Power Rangers

Since their initial massive release in the nineties, we have seen over the years more than a few attempts to reboot the Power Rangers franchise. In fairness, the most recent film was fairly decent and much better than it had any right to be. It seems, however, that something new is coming to the world of gaming.

Yes, following the release of a trailer, a Power Rangers beat-em-up game has been announced!

What Do We Know About It?

Well, until I saw the trailer, I had no idea that a Power Rangers game was even being considered. It seems, however, that the game is coming and, in fairness, with a fair roster of characters from the series to pull from, this could work. Then again, I do have more than a few concerns after watching the trailer.

What Do We Think?

As potentially good as this could be, the trailer of the game does look rather crude. I actually initially thought that this might have been a mobile release. It is, however, definitely coming to the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you pre-order now you can get access to the Green Ranger!

With a console release date set for April 2019, it is believed that the game will retail for something in the region of $19.99. The PC release will come, but not until later in the year.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the trailer? – Let us know in the comments!