PowerColor 5600 XT Showcased @ CES 2020

CES 2020 was a tough one for AMD loyal brands, as there’s not really a whole lot on the horizon. At least, not a lot in regards to what they are allowed to talk about. However, that didn’t stop PowerColor bringing along their latest AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards for us to see!

They had two models on show for us, the more extreme Red Devil edition and the sleeker-looking Red Dragon.

The Red Devil sits quite a bit taller than the Dragon card, and even features the same boost clocks. What matters here is more stable power delivery for better overclocking, and the much larger cooler can mean it can maintain the boost clocks for a lot longer.

Both cards feature a lovely premium backplate design.

As well as all the usual AMD luxuries such as FreeSync 2.

Personally, I think the Red Dragon card looks even better, with the slimmer and more streamlined look. I suspect it’ll also be the more affordable of the two.

I even think it has a better-looking backplate!

Of course, we’ll have more information on these cards very soon. Either way, it’s great to see AMD and PowerColor expanding the current RX graphics card range.

