PowerColor Confirms Custom AMD 5700 XT Prices

With August upon us, we should finally get to see some of the custom AIB releases for the AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) graphics cards. With the reference models producing a solid display, it is hoped that the AIB partners will find a way to push that even further. Who knows, they may even find a way to beat the Nvidia 2070 Super.

We have already seen a number of leaks surrounding the cards. These include some detailed pictures of the XFX design. The one thing that has yet to be confirmed (or indeed hinted) at, however, is how much they will cost.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, PowerColor has broken the silence. A press release from the manufacturer shows how much they plan to charge for their custom 5700 XT graphics cards.

PowerColor Reveal AMD 5700 XT Prices

Admittedly, we don’t have a comprehensive list of the models they plan to release and how much each will cost. What PowerColor has said, however, is that their XT cards will start at $399.

In fairness, a price that isn’t too far removed from the reference models and one that, if it is reflective of end retail (which it probably won’t be) isn’t too bad at all if they’ve squeezed a decent amount of extra performance from it.

What Do We Think?

Ultimately, we really hope that some of the custom AIB 5700 XT graphics cards can look to push the Nvidia 2070 super and perhaps even beat it. The gap that currently exists isn’t too great to not make that possible, albeit, it’s substantial enough to require AIB partners to do some thorough pushing here!

Can they do it though? Well, with releases expected to start in the next couple of weeks, we don’t have long to wait to find out!

