PowerColor Prepares to Launch its SFF Radeon RX 5700

PowerColor is, undoubtedly, one of the graphics card manufacturers best associated with AMD based releases. Put simply, if you were looking to buy a Team Red GPU today, the chances are that you’d see more than a few of their designs popping up trying to grab your business.

While it did seem that GPU releases were pretty much tied up for 2019, however, a report via TechPowerUp has found that PowerColor is planning on releasing one last new model before 2020 hits.

PowerColor AMD RX 5700 ITX

Carrying the rather simplistic ‘PowerColor RX 5700 ITX’, this will be one of the first AMD 5700 graphics cards to be offered in an SFF (small form factor) design.

For those of you unfamiliar with the term, SFF refers to components designed to work within compact system setups. While this is a somewhat limited market for consumers (compared to standard desktop alternatives) any compatible release is usually given some strong attention by those looking to build their next mini-PC.

What Do We Know About It?

Although no specific announcement has yet been made about this new PowerColor graphics card, a number of reported details have leaked as to what we can expect from it. Let’s see what we’re looking at here:

Total length – 17.5cm

2 slot thickness (slightly smaller than the ‘normal’ model which is 2.5)

Aluminium fin-stack heatsink with four 6 mm-thick nickel-plated copper heat pipes

1 x 80mm fan.

1 8-pin PCIe power connector

Clock speeds – 1465MHz base / 1625MHz gaming / 1725MHz boost

8GB of GDDR6 VRAM running at 14 Gbps

At the time of writing, no price has been confirmed for the PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 5700, but it is expected to release before the end of 2019.

