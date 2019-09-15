PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 5700 Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 13. Final Thoughts 14. Related reviews 15. View All Pages

The stock AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics card is pretty impressive (review). However, PowerColor is pretty confident they can make big improvements. Their new Red Dragon Radeon RX 5700 is one of their sleekest looking cards in a while. It features their stunning new cooler design, improved power delivery, and promises bigger performance right out of the box.

PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 5700

The new PowerColor card runs at 1720 MHz in game mode, and up to 1750 MHz in Boost mode. A nice step up from the 1565 MHz base clock! To unleash this extra power, it comes equipped with “Platinum Power Kit – DrMos” hardware. That means digital power control, improved capacitors, and more. To cool all of it, a bank of 5 x 6mm copper heatpipes over a massive aluminium heatsink. This is topped with their powerful 100mm fans for big airflow. The cooler is so efficient, it doesn’t even need to spin the fans until the card his 60c.

Features

Wraparound Backplate – 1.5mm metal backplate is extremely tough to prevent PCB bend.

– 1.5mm metal backplate is extremely tough to prevent PCB bend. Ultra OC or Silent OC, just switch what you want! Choose the BIOS fitting your need, faster clocks or more balanced overclock with quiet operation.

Choose the BIOS fitting your need, faster clocks or more balanced overclock with quiet operation. Stronger MOS, better protection – Dr.Mos provides superior power efficiency and offers better thermal protection.

– Dr.Mos provides superior power efficiency and offers better thermal protection. 5* 6mm copper heatpipes – Direct copper contact for maximum heat dissipation 5×6Φ copper heatpipes efficiently dissipate the heat and make your card cool.

– Direct copper contact for maximum heat dissipation 5×6Φ copper heatpipes efficiently dissipate the heat and make your card cool. Wide array Aluminum heatsink – Full coverage heatsink for maximum heat dissipation.

– Full coverage heatsink for maximum heat dissipation. Dual 100mm fan drive – More airflow and longer circulation with static pressure optimized fans.

What PowerColor Had to Say

“With the new RDNA architecture, PowerColor Red Dragon RX 5700 was engineered to greatly enhance gaming using features like Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX for maximum performance and insane immersive gaming experiences as well the new Radeon Anti-Lag, stutter-free, tear-free gaming with AMD Radeon FreeSync1 technology, for incredibly responsive gameplay.” – PowerColor

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 5700 product page here.