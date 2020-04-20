PowerColor Red Dragon RX 5600 XT Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Borderlands 3 13. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 14. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 15. Final Thoughts 16. View All Pages

The PC gaming market is booming right now, be that because of COVID-19 lockdown keeping us all at home, or the fact that there are some truly fantastic games to play right now too. Pairing up the right GPU to get the best performance for your budget can be tricky. However, we’ve seen great things from the AMD 5600 XT before, but now it’s had time to mature in the market. The drivers are more refined, which can bring big improvements, and PowerColor has treated this one to their Red Dragon cooler design for improved cooling and gaming performance.

PowerColor Red Dragon RX 5600 XT

For a graphics card that about 1/4 of the price of the current Nvidia flagship RTX 2080 Ti, this card still promises to do quite a lot. For 1080p gaming at high refresh rates and hitting high settings at 1440p, it should be all the GPU most gamers need for the next few years, without making you go bankrupt in the process. So, let’s check it out!

“Armed with the newest and most advanced 7nm AMD RDNA architecture, PowerColor RX 5600 XT Red Dragon brings great performance with a dual 100mm fan and 5×6Φ copper heatpipes. It features optimized performance for better visuals such as volumetric lighting, motion blurring effects, depth of field, and multi-level cache hierarchy for reduced latency and a highly responsive gaming experience. PowerColor RX 5600 XT Red Dragon is the excellent graphics card for 1080p users.” – PowerColor

