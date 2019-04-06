PowerColor RedDevil RX590 Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. The Division 2 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Overclocking 15. Final Thoughts 16. View All Pages

RedDevil RX590

It’s been a long time coming, but we finally have an RX590 in the eTeknix office. Sure, it’s been on the market a while, but since we recently reviewed the Radeon VII, I’m really looking forward to this. We tested the flagship AMD card two months after most sites, which means we had some advantages. Newer drivers, more game updates, and a few other tweaks. Overall, the Radeon VII performed far better than we saw at launch. Now I’m also hoping to see the same thing happen with the RX590.

The PowerColor cards come packed with a few cool features too. The massive triple slot cooler means big cooling performance. Larger dual ball bearing fans will provide big air flow. Dual BIOS for overclocking, bigger heatpipes, and so much more. Of course, all this comes on a factory overclocked card with the potential to push even higher with our own overclocks. So, let’s grab the box and take a closer look.

Features

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 590 Graphics

Stream Processors: Up to 2304 unit

Compute Units: 36

Boost Core Clock: Up to 1576MHz

Memory Clock: Up to 2000MHz, Effective 8000Mbps

Memory Size: 8192 MB

Memory Bus: 256-bit

Form Factor: 2.2 slot, ATX

Back-Plate: Yes

External Power: 1 x 8p + 1 x 6p

Warranty: 3yr

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official PowerColor product page here.

What PowerColor Had to Say