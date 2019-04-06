PowerColor RedDevil RX590 Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 1 min ago
RedDevil RX590
It’s been a long time coming, but we finally have an RX590 in the eTeknix office. Sure, it’s been on the market a while, but since we recently reviewed the Radeon VII, I’m really looking forward to this. We tested the flagship AMD card two months after most sites, which means we had some advantages. Newer drivers, more game updates, and a few other tweaks. Overall, the Radeon VII performed far better than we saw at launch. Now I’m also hoping to see the same thing happen with the RX590.
The PowerColor cards come packed with a few cool features too. The massive triple slot cooler means big cooling performance. Larger dual ball bearing fans will provide big air flow. Dual BIOS for overclocking, bigger heatpipes, and so much more. Of course, all this comes on a factory overclocked card with the potential to push even higher with our own overclocks. So, let’s grab the box and take a closer look.
Features
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 590 Graphics
- Stream Processors: Up to 2304 unit
- Compute Units: 36
- Boost Core Clock: Up to 1576MHz
- Memory Clock: Up to 2000MHz, Effective 8000Mbps
- Memory Size: 8192 MB
- Memory Bus: 256-bit
- Form Factor: 2.2 slot, ATX
- Back-Plate: Yes
- External Power: 1 x 8p + 1 x 6p
- Warranty: 3yr
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official PowerColor product page here.
What PowerColor Had to Say
“PowerColor RX590 Red Devil equips an 8Pin + 6Pin power connectors with superior 6+1 multi-phases for the ultimate performance. The platinum power kit uses
Dr.Mos to provide superior power efficiency and better reliability. In order to achieve betterthermal solution, PowerColor Red Devil RX 590 enlarges the surface of heatsinkand equips with 8mm heat pipes which lower the temperature but increase performance.”