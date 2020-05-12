PowerColor Releases AMD 5600 XT ITX 6GB GPU

PowerColor, a leading and innovative manufacturer of AMD graphic cards since 1997 has today announced the release of the RX 5600 XT 6Gb DDR6 14GBPS in ITX form factor. After the highly sought after 5700 ITX answered a key desire for more compact systems this new exciting addition to their Navi line up delivers the ultimate 1080p gaming performance in compact ITX format.

PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX 6GB GDDR6 14 Gbps

With just 175mm length, the PowerColor RX5600XT ITX provides uncompromised 1080p gaming performance to gamers who prefer the more compact mini chassis designs while expecting outstanding performance. The PowerColor RX5600XT ITX balances the performance perfectly with a compact design, delivering gamers with the best gaming experience.

Faster Memory

Based on the latest RDNA, the PowerColor RX5600 ITX greatly enhances features like Radeon™ Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, TressFX, TrueAudio Next, and VR technologies³ for maximum performance and beautiful gaming experiences.

Boosting faster memory by using ultra-fast 14Gpbs, a 16% increase from 288GBps up to 336GBps over the reference specs provides the PowerColor RX5600XT ITX 6GB GDDR6 14 Gbps with additional performance under demanding gaming scenarios.

Price & Availability

This new graphics card will be available from May 12th. Adding huge value will see selected retailers carry the outstanding games bundle promotion with AMD Raise the Game bundle with a suggested price of $299USD.

For that money, if you are in the market for a new mini-GPU, this seems like an excellent proposition and from a brand that has AMD designed nailed-down!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!