PowerColor Reveal AMD VEGA Nano Powered Gaming Station

Not everyone needs a big battle station, although admittedly they may indeed want one regardless. When you’re short on space, compact systems are a big win. Furthermore, for those who need extreme portability, a compact system can be a big win win. AMD fans got a treat in the last few weeks with the AMD Vega Nano 56 GPU, a super small version of the popular AMD GPU. Powercolor being an AMD partner, and has already got an impressive range of compact chassis GPU boxes, they put two and two together.

Their new Gaming Station or Gaming Box, I’m not sure which branding they’re going with here, it a great bit of kit. Featuring the new GPU, it’s tiny footprint is perfect for gaming in small spaces. I can see it appealing to event managers, as it’ll drop on a booth somewhere; perfect for showing off your new game or product.

You keep your laptop for work, but dock it with this beast, and your VR demo, gaming station, or whatever, is completed in seconds.

Equipped with 8 GB of HBM2, a clock speed of 1156 MHz, and all the lovely features that AMD offer such as Chill, FreeSync and more. It’s a perfect card for such a small form factor, and with prices dropping a lot, it may be a good time to invest in such a system.

