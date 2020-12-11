PowerColor Unveils its Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil

TUL Corporation (PowerColor), a leading and innovative manufacturer of AMD graphic cards since 1997, today brings the highly awarded Red Devil series to AMD’s RADEON RX 6900 XT for enthusiasts who want the ultimate performance with the best gaming experience at all levels. Bringing the best gaming performance with no compromises, PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT adds extra performance to the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT while running lower at temperatures and quieter, with a high dense heatsink and 7 high-performance heat pipes together with a fully customized PCB designed optimized to deliver the best performance while maintaining a cool & quiet operation.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil

Along with the new cooling system, the Red Devil AMD RADEON RX 6900 XT graphics card has now a totally new redesigned RGB lightning, with immersive look that merges perfectly with the cooling solution as well ARGB connection for the first time total RGB synchronization via motherboard. The PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is designed with a powerful VRM configuration, 14+2 phases using the industry’s best DrMOS as well as high polymer capacitors allowing greater performance and power stability. With three 8-pin PCIe connectors for maximum reliability and the highest performance, the PowerColor Red Devil is able to deliver up to 480w of power.

Features

Red Devil Limited Edition

To celebrate the newest redesign of Red Devil cards, PowerColor teamed up with a ZOMOPLUS world-famous keyboard cap artist to bundle under a Limited-Edition packaging, RX 6900 XT comes with 2 pieces keyboard cap. Red Devil keyboard caps, game in style!

Dual BIOS and Mute Fan Technology

Game hard or whisper quiet stealth mode, you pick! The Red Devil cards come with Dual BIOS, providing the best performance and the most optimal cooling profile that match your gaming style. In addition, when the temperature of the graphics card fall under 60 degrees Celsius, the fans will be off with Mute Fan technology.

4K Gaming

Designed for the hard core gaming enthusiasts that game on ultra-settings and 4K, the PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT comes with blazing fast clocks and makes use of 16 GB of ultra-fast GDDR6 for no performance compromises.

Next Generation Gaming with AMD RDNA2

PowerColor Red Devil graphics cards are built with the newest AMD RDNA2, with enhanced compute units delivering hardware-accelerated raytracing and Variable Rate Shading, AMD RDNA2 gaming architecture is the foundation for the next generation of enthusiast gaming platforms from PCs to gaming consoles to mobile devices.

Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD FidelityFX

Gamers wants the best visual fidelity and the fastest response, with AMD FidelityFX1 and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag2 gamers can enjoy the most responsive gaming with the lowest latency with a plethora of lighting, shadow, and reflection effects at maximum performance.

AMD FreeSync Technology

Take full advantage of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card by pairing with an AMD FreeSync Technology -certified monitor3 to enable an exceptional stutter and tear-free gaming experience with high refresh rates, low latency, and stunning HDR.

Price & Availability

Although PowerColor has not yet confirmed any prices for its Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil graphics card, they have said that it will be available to purchase on December 17, 2020. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new and exciting GPU, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!