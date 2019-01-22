Pre-Order Suggests Death Stranding WILL Release This Year

Update!

An update to the Best Buy website has been made indicating that 2019 is a ‘placeholder date’. It doesn’t necessarily answer why, however, their in-store pre-orders are so blatantly pushing 2019. Well, unless it’s purely for the orders! – Source

Death Stranding

Since the cancellation of the Silent Hills (and pretty much the death of the franchise), there has been more than a little curiosity surrounding what Hideo Kojima’s next project would be. In regards to Death Stranding though (set to feature Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead) the matter of the release date has recently been a question of some conjecture.

Many have believed that the game would not release until at least 2020. Over the last few months, however, there has been more than a little indication that it would actually be arriving at some point this year! Even Hideo Kojima himself dropped a pretty huge hint just after Christmas that 2019 was the planned release.

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, there seems to be further ‘evidence’ towards this as a major retailer has started accepting pre-orders for the game with a publicised 2019 release.

What Do We Think?

While the evidence is hardly conclusive, it is at least indicative that 2019 might be possible. It will, of course, all depend on how the development is going. In terms of details in that regard, Hideo Kojima has been keeping a tight ship and his lips sealed. With so much anticipation surrounding this game, it’s hardly surprising that the community is looking for news. As such, they will be latching onto anything at the moment.

The pre-order indication from Best Buy Canada, however, is at least intriguing.

Every indication seems to suggest that, even despite Hideo Kojima’s tease, that Death Stranding will release in 2020. We are, however, very much open to being proven wrong on this point!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!