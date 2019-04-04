Previous Borderlands Get Review Bombed Following EPIC Exclusivity

Most Recent Reviews are of ASCII-art Middle Finger

Gearbox recently announced that Borderlands 3 is going to be an EPIC Games Store Exclusive. Even though it is only for six months, instead of a full year like other titles, many fans of the series are not happy. So much so that they are voicing their anger in the form of negative reviews on Steam.

In fact, most of the negative reviews are simply of an ASCII-art forming a double middle finger with “EPIC Store” in between. Thus dropping the first Borderlands‘ game’s “Very Positive” rating down to “Mixed”. The majority of the downvotes began on April, when the exclusivity was announced. So there is no doubt that it is the root cause of the anger.

Some Fans are Countering with Positive Reviews

While there definitely is a deluge of negative posts, there are also several who are defending EPIC. Some simply point out how good having free remasters were, that the EPIC Store move is an easy trade off.

Why are Gamers Angry?

It appears that most gamers simply prefer a single platform to launch their games from. With Steam the most common platform since its been around for a long time, they have grown attached to it. EPIC, who has not shied away from stating they want to be the premiere platform in place of Valve‘s online store, is then seen as an antagonist.

Obviously, from a business standpoint, EPIC Games’ aggressiveness makes sense. Getting top AAA games as exclusive is the one sure fire way to increase their userbase to competitive levels fast.

Let us know in the comments below who is wrong or right here.

