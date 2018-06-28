Prices Drop for AMD’s First Generation Threadripper CPUs

Prices Drop In Preparation for Threadripper 2

Following the release of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990X benchmark leaks, now it appears that first-generation Threadripper processor prices are lower. This of course, highly suggests that the second generation HEDT processor from AMD is arriving sooner than expected. Initial statements from Computex 2018 point toward a Q3 2018 release. Many assume that this will probably be towards September, but it is most likely happening within July.

So far, there is not much information yet on the Threadripper 2 processor line up. Other than the Ryzen Threadripper 2990X being the new flagship at 1509 EUR. This of course has 32-cores and 64-threads, improving upon the 1950X’ 16-core and 32-thread count. The rest of the Threadripper 2 line up will most likely include the 2950X and 2920X processors, displaying the first generation models in their original price points.

How Much Are First Generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs Today?

Upon launch in August 2017, the first generation Ryzen Threadripper processors had the following MSRP:

1900X 6C/12T 3.8GHz = $549 USD

1920X 8C/16T 3.5GHz = $799 USD

1950X 16C/32T 3.4GHz = $999 USD

Now the latest prices via NewEgg.com and Amazon.com show much lower prices:

1900X 6C/12T 3.8GHz = $449 (NewEgg), $438 (Amazon)

1920X 8C/16T 3.5GHz = $694 (NewEgg), $620 (Amazon) USD

1950X 16C/32T 3.4GHz = $749 USD (25% off)

In the UK, the 1900X is currently available for £349.99, with the 1920X at £531.66, and the 1950X at £665.99 (all prices via Amazon.co.uk).