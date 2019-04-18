Pricing Revealed for Nvidia 1650 Graphics Card

Nvidia 1650 Graphics Card

We recently saw a pretty huge leak in regards to the internal specifications of the upcoming Nvidia 1650 graphics card. Representing the logical successor to the 1050, the good news was that in terms of performance, this seemed like a significantly better card.

If you want more details on that, check out the link here!

There was, however, one piece of the puzzle missing. Namely, how much this graphics card was going to cost. Well, in a report via Videocardz, we might now have our answer!

How Much Will It Cost?

Following Amazon retail links seemingly going live a bit too early, the Nvidia 1650 will be priced starting at around $150. This will seemingly be slightly higher in the UK and Europe, however, that isn’t unusual. In case you’re curious, sorry but the links are now seemingly dead!

On the whole, however, this, in itself, reflects a very attractive price. This is particularly so given that the specifications leaked show a performance that should easily be able to handle 1080p gaming.

When is it Out?

Although this is firmly a rumour, the Nvidia 1650 is expected to be released on April 23rd. In other words, if correct, we have less than a week now before we see just how good (or bad) this graphics card really is.

With some performance specifications and now prices, however, I’m feeling a lot more confident now that this card will be highly popular with consumers. If nothing else, for those who are currently struggling on the hugely underpowered Nvidia 1050.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? – Let us know in the comments!