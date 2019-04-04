Prince Harry Calls For Fortnite To Be Banned

/ 3 hours ago

Prince Harry Calls For Fortnite Ban

While games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds might have kicked off the whole ‘battle royale’ genre, if we’re being honest, it was really Fortnite that took it to a whole new level.

Despite being perhaps the most popular game of 2017 and 2018, it still finds itself at the top of the tree in terms of relevance in 2019. Albeit, I am perhaps starting to detect a bit of a wane in it’s status.

In a report via the BBC, however, Prince Harry has remarkable spoken out against the game saying that it should be banned!

Why Should It Be Banned?

Speaking just before the UK’s Gaming Bafta Awards, he said that the game is designed to (essentially) be unwholesomely addictive.

“That game shouldn’t be allowed. Where is the benefit of having it in your household? It’s created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible, it’s like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down.”

Cross-Platform Play Enabled on Fortnite for PS4 and XBox One

What Do We Think?

While I think he is perhaps taking things a little far, I also believe there is more than a little validity in what he says. Fortnite is clearly a popular game. Addictive? Perhaps.

I do, however, think a critical argument would be better served against the way it generates money. Specifically via the sale of their ‘V-bucks’. A market that is clearly primarily aiming at a lot of children.

It wasn’t, incidentally, just Fortnite he has a problem with either. He took a pretty huge swipe at social media calling it “more addictive than alcohol and drugs”.

What do you think? Is he right? Should Fortnite be banned? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!