Prince Harry Calls For Fortnite To Be Banned

Prince Harry Calls For Fortnite Ban

While games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds might have kicked off the whole ‘battle royale’ genre, if we’re being honest, it was really Fortnite that took it to a whole new level.

Despite being perhaps the most popular game of 2017 and 2018, it still finds itself at the top of the tree in terms of relevance in 2019. Albeit, I am perhaps starting to detect a bit of a wane in it’s status.

In a report via the BBC, however, Prince Harry has remarkable spoken out against the game saying that it should be banned!

Why Should It Be Banned?

Speaking just before the UK’s Gaming Bafta Awards, he said that the game is designed to (essentially) be unwholesomely addictive.

“That game shouldn’t be allowed. Where is the benefit of having it in your household? It’s created to addict , an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible, it’s like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down.”

What Do We Think?

While I think he is perhaps taking things a little far, I also believe there is more than a little validity in what he says. Fortnite is clearly a popular game. Addictive? Perhaps.

I do, however, think a critical argument would be better served against the way it generates money. Specifically via the sale of their ‘V-bucks’. A market that is clearly primarily aiming at a lot of children.

It wasn’t, incidentally, just Fortnite he has a problem with either. He took a pretty huge swipe at social media calling it “more addictive than alcohol and drugs”.

What do you think? Is he right? Should Fortnite be banned? – Let us know in the comments!