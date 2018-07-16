Professor Uses GTA 5 Mod To Highlight US Gun Deaths

GTA 5, despite being nearly 5 years old now, is still a remarkably popular game. One of the biggest reasons for that is the online mode and also the modding community which has been particularly active in this title. It seems, however, that one Professor is using a mod to display a rather sad graphic of US crime.

In a report via the BBC, the Professor is using a GTA 5 mod to literally depict every US gun death caused via a streaming project called ‘Elegy’.

How Does It Work?

The mod is specifically designed to make NPC character start killing each other. Professor Joseph DeLappe, however, has specifically set it so that the deaths are reflective of those caused by gun crime in the US for far this year. Each night the server resets and the killing begins again, albeit as figures go up every day, so does the in-game carnage.

With 7,165 gun relates deaths for the first 6 months of 2018 in America, it is very clearly a problem. One that the professor hopes the game depiction will draw more attention to. He has said: “When you see those numbers get beyond the thousands, it’s very hard to realise what that translates to in actuality.”

What Do We Think?

It’s a clever idea to be sure. I actually would love the idea that Donald Trump, who clearly wants to blame video games rather than guns for school shootings, would see this and actually, possibly, rethink his position on it.

Elegy is streaming every single day and you can watch it on Twitch via the link here.

What do you think? Is this a good idea? Do you think it can have any effect on the gun laws in America? – Let us know in the comments!