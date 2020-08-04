Project Cars 3 Confirms Official PC Requirements

With Project Cars 3 set to release on August 28th, we’ve seen more than a few screenshots and videos to suggest that this game is going to be something of a graphical glory. As such, it always seemed more than likely that to get the best from this visually, you’d need a pretty beefy PC.

Well, if you have been wondering if your system is good enough for this game, then you don’t need to do so any longer. Following an update to the games official Steam store website, we now have full and confirmed PC requirements for Project Cars 3.

Project Cars 3 – PC Requirements

MINIMUM:

OS: Window 10 (+ speficic versions of 7)

Processor: 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 3450 or 4.0 GHz AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 680 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: Direct X compatible sound card

Additional Notes: For VR or triple screen use, GTX 980 or equivalent

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7 8700k or AMD Ryzen 7 2700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2070 or AMD RX5700

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

Additional Notes: For VR or triple screen use, GTX 980 or equivalent

What Do We Think?

It is both surprising and not surprising that the recommended specifications are quite unusually high (when compared to other gaming releases). While the ‘minimum’ requirements are a little more forgiving, if your PC sits somewhere in the middle, I daresay that with a few compromises, you can probably get a pretty slick experience out of this. For those of you with a nice and shiny high-spec gaming PC, however, this certainly looks to be a game capable of truly testing its power!

For more information on Project Cars 3, you can check out the official Steam store website via the link here!

