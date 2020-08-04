Project Cars 3 Confirms Official PC Requirements
With Project Cars 3 set to release on August 28th, we’ve seen more than a few screenshots and videos to suggest that this game is going to be something of a graphical glory. As such, it always seemed more than likely that to get the best from this visually, you’d need a pretty beefy PC.
Well, if you have been wondering if your system is good enough for this game, then you don’t need to do so any longer. Following an update to the games official Steam store website, we now have full and confirmed PC requirements for Project Cars 3.
Project Cars 3 – PC Requirements
MINIMUM:
- OS: Window 10 (+ speficic versions of 7)
- Processor: 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 3450 or 4.0 GHz AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 680 or equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: Direct X compatible sound card
- Additional Notes: For VR or triple screen use, GTX 980 or equivalent
RECOMMENDED:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel i7 8700k or AMD Ryzen 7 2700K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2070 or AMD RX5700
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card
- Additional Notes: For VR or triple screen use, GTX 980 or equivalent
What Do We Think?
It is both surprising and not surprising that the recommended specifications are quite unusually high (when compared to other gaming releases). While the ‘minimum’ requirements are a little more forgiving, if your PC sits somewhere in the middle, I daresay that with a few compromises, you can probably get a pretty slick experience out of this. For those of you with a nice and shiny high-spec gaming PC, however, this certainly looks to be a game capable of truly testing its power!
For more information on Project Cars 3, you can check out the official Steam store website via the link here!
