Project Cars 3 Will be “200% Better” Than the Last Game

It’s been nearly 2 years since the release of Project Cars 2, but it seems that the development team behind it must’ve started work on the third game almost straight away as teasers surrounding the game have been coming since the start of the year.

Following a Twitter post from Ian Bell of Slight Mad Studios, however, it seems that they’re setting the bar for the third game surprisingly high. They have, in fact, gone as far to say that Project Cars 3 will be “200% better” than the previous release.

The next Project CARS is going to be a Revolution. Huge thanks to all of the team who are honing it to perfection. I might rightly be accused of being overly positive/optimistic on occasion, but this is a game changer. It's epic already and it's one we'll ship when we're ready. — Ian Bell CEO SMS (@bell_sms) July 21, 2019

Project Cars 3 to be “200% Better”

It’s rather a confident statement. Particularly considering just how good Project Cars 2 was. Following up from the Twitter post above, however, Ian Bell has said

“It’s at least 200% better already. I can’t stop playing it and I should be jaded at this stage…”

Now, in fairness, “200% better” is a very subjective statement. I mean, if it had twice as many cars as the last game, it could technically be correct. It seems, however, that they really think this next release is going to be something very special indeed!

What Do We Think?

I must admit that between Project Cars 2 and Forza Horizon 3, I preferred the latter. Project Cars has always pushed towards ultra-realism in a more simulator type of experience. For people who love those sort of games, then the Project Cars franchise is the gold standard. Particularly since ‘Gran Turismo’ dropped the ball.

Although no release date has been announced as of yet, Ian Bell went onto indicate that they’ll be one made “very soon”. Frankly, we can’t wait to see just how good this will be!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Project Cars franchise? Are you looking forward to the new game? – Let us know in the comments!