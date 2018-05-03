Project Launched To Put Donald Trumps Face On An Iceberg

Climate Change Group Launch Project Trumpmore to put the US Presidents face on an iceberg

I think it’s fairly safe to say that in political terms, Donald Trump is one of the most dividing figures out there. People either seem to love him for his brash no-nonsense manner or hate him as a clown. When it comes to climate change though, Donald Trump has always been pretty clear that he isn’t convinced its real.

We’re certainly not going to discuss the merits of if it is real or not here. We prefer to not kick hornets nests if we can help it.

An environmental group in Finland, however, has proposed a unique answer to the question. Launching Project Trumpmore, they plan to raise money to carve Donald Trump’s face onto an iceberg. If the iceberg begins to melt over the coming years, they believe it will stand as a firm image that climate change is real.

No Donald Trump – This is not fake news!

The group, known as ‘The Melting Ice Association’ plan to launch the fundraiser to try and raise around $500,000 to put Donald Trump’s likeness on an Arctic iceberg. Although the project has not officially started its crowdfunding, it is expected to within the coming weeks. A little publicity pre-launch never hurt anything.

The sculpture proposed is intended to be around 115′ tall and it does, if nothing else, give Donald Trump a flattering call on his environmental opinions. I’m pretty sure as and when he finds out, this will give him something to laugh about.

If you are interested in the project, you can visit the official website here.

What do you think? Is this project serious or a joke? Are you going to back it? In addition, do you think anyone should join him on Mount Trumpmore? – Let us know in the comments!